Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dean Martin’s daughter Deana recalls growing up with ‘the king of cool,’ the Rat Pack and Jerry Lewis

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Deana Martin has always been grateful for having “the king of cool” in her life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend Has A New Take On “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” [Video]John Legend Has A New Take On “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

John Legend has changed the lyrics to Dean Martin’s classic song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. Deana Martin is Dean Martin’s daughter and she joins “Tamron Hall” to discuss how she feels..

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 03:44Published


Tweets about this

Doveish1

Doveish "Dean Martin’s daughter Deana recalls growing up with ‘the king of cool,’ the Rat Pack and Jerry Lewis" via FOX NEW… https://t.co/vfYh8PU5EE 10 minutes ago

LG4LG

LG4LG ☦️🍏 🇺🇸/🇮🇱 🕊 My Personal favorites Dean & Deana. @DeanaMartin_ daughter of singer Dean Martin, performs the favorites… https://t.co/gp1jNkBMtI 9 hours ago

seeraphina

simone richardson RT @Ana36279535: @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @SecondLady @VP @HouseGOP @SenateGOP MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!🎄🎁🎄🎁 from Dean Martin's daughter Deana Ma… 11 hours ago

halleneeg

Hallene Gabel Dean Martin named his son Dean and his daughter Deana. 2 days ago

Ana36279535

Anna @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @SecondLady @VP @HouseGOP @SenateGOP MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!🎄🎁🎄🎁 from Dean Martin's daughter D… https://t.co/4JfjKMKPZW 3 days ago

TarekBAbaza

Tarek Bahgat Abaza Dean Martin's daughter Deana recalls growing up with 'the king of cool,' the Rat Pack and Jerry Lewis https://t.co/2b8O2ORFHg 3 days ago

PaulSegatore

Paul Segatore Dean Martin's daughter Deana recalls growing up with 'the king of cool,' the Rat Pack and Jerry Lewis https://t.co/nkTXXf0nZG 4 days ago

ceoaetnews

A&E TODAY Dean Martin's daughter Deana @DeanaMartin_ recalls growing up with 'the king of cool,' the #RatPack and Jerry Lewis… https://t.co/asRkO9AMJj 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.