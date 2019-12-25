Global  

DiCaprio's mum wants him to propose to girlfriend soon

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's mother Irmelin loves his current girlfriend Camila Morrone and wants her son to propose to her soon.
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone defends couple's 23-year age gap [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone defends couple's 23-year age gap

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone has defended the 23-year age gap between herself and her boyfriend insisting "anyone should be able to date who they want to’.

Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale & Annabelle Attanasio On 'Mickey and the Bear' [Video]Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale & Annabelle Attanasio On "Mickey and the Bear"

In Anaconda, Montana, a strong-willed teenage girl (Camila Morrone) navigates a loving but volatile relationship with her veteran father (James Badge Dale). In a desperate search for independence, she..

Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito on date night

​Actor Leonardo DiCaprio tried hard to not get recognised during a date night with girlfriend Camila Morrone in Aspen.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyJust Jared

