Check Out the Poster for Carey Mulligan's Upcoming Movie 'Promising Young Woman'

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The trailer for Carey Mulligan‘s upcoming movie Promising Young Woman was released earlier this month and now the indie film has a new poster! The Oscar-nominated actress is out for revenge in the movie and the poster perfectly depicts the theme of the film. Here’s the synopsis: “Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… [...]
