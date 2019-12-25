Global  

Christmas for Deepika, Ranveer is all love and laughter

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Christmas was full of love and laughter as the couple on Wednesday shared their adorable pictures on Instagram wishing fans a "Merry Christmas".
