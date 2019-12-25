Sid's Crazy Girl RT @bombaytimes: This love-filled picture of Deepika Padukone with hubby Ranveer Singh is all things love! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapaduko… 22 minutes ago

Shivam #83' Ranveerian❤️ RT @etimes: This love-filled picture of Deepika Padukone with hubby Ranveer Singh is all things love! @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial… 31 minutes ago

ANI Digital Christmas for Deepika, Ranveer is all love and laughter Read @ANI Story |https://t.co/CUazC5MqtJ https://t.co/vrwnEvTAkU 53 minutes ago

Shilpa RT @indiacom: Need anything more this Christmas? #DeepVeer #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/5JeVY5Lf1D 1 hour ago

Shilpa RT @zara008: ranveer and deepika's love will always win over any hate and negativity out there, we can see in these Christmas pics that ran… 2 hours ago