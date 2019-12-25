Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year's Eve popular time among couples for festive sex

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 25 (IANS) Couples appear to have a special liking for Christmas Eve and New Year Eve to get cosy under the sheet, according to a survey.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve 2019: Here's where to ring in 2020

New Year's Eve 2019: Here's where to ring in 2020 01:11

 Say goodbye to 2019 and hello to the new year with these local parties and events.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toddlers New Years Eve Party [Video]Toddlers New Years Eve Party

The skating rink hosted a New Year's Eve party today. This one is for kids six and under who can't celebrate the New Year like their parents.

Credit: KOAMPublished

Police: Suspect Slashes Queens Man Across Face, Steals $900 In Christmas Eve Robbery [Video]Police: Suspect Slashes Queens Man Across Face, Steals $900 In Christmas Eve Robbery

Police say a Queens man was slashed across the face and robbed at his home on Christmas Eve. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

King Power Mahanakhon celebrates New Year's Eve with Bangkok's Highest Countdown and Rooftop Party

King Power Mahanakhon is celebrating New Year's Eve with Bangkok's Highest Countdown to 2020, featuring Burin, Season Five and DJ 7 Skies on the 78th floor...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Japan TodayUSATODAY.com

New Year's Eve 2019

All you need to know about the top New Year's Eve events in Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Dudley, Walsall, Sandwell and Staffordshire.
Express and Star Also reported by •Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

timstri

Tim Strickler Currently binging 20 year old music that I was never exposed to when it was popular or new and falls in a genre I l… https://t.co/DUhGuNDLSN 12 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa New Year’s Eve popular time among couples for festive***-***and relationships Couples appear to have a speci… https://t.co/hXh5cnwEda 17 hours ago

IndiaNewEngland

India New England Lifestyle: New Year’s Eve popular time among couples for festive***https://t.co/W0lmAs3J3u https://t.co/pqMdiSY7cY 17 hours ago

htlifeandstyle

HT Life&Style New Year’s Eve popular time among couples for festive sex https://t.co/kJhSwbZCie 19 hours ago

GetNewsd

Newsd New Year’s Eve popular time among couples for festive***https://t.co/Moz9lCARue 21 hours ago

KashyapDeepak83

Deepak kashyap New Year's Eve popular time among couples for festive***https://t.co/IyOXy0GNwK 1 day ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times New Year’s Eve popular time among couples for festive sex https://t.co/2WAWbLNuoz 1 day ago

british_asia

British Asia News New Year's Eve popular time among couples for festive sex - https://t.co/yxWJqLuLLA 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.