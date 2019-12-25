Global  

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2019 - Hosts & Performers!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!! It is Christmas morning (December 25) and the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be airing, and we have all the details. The annual event will be hosted by Matthew Morrison and Emma Bunton from Walt Disney World, and Jesse Palmer from Disneyland, with guest co-hosts Marsai Martin and [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce 01:04

 This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce. December 25, 1914. The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe. It was one of the last examples of the outdated notion of chivalry between enemies in warfare. Just after dawn on Christmas day, German...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

