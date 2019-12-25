Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2019 - Hosts & Performers!
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!! It is Christmas morning (December 25) and the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be airing, and we have all the details. The annual event will be hosted by Matthew Morrison and Emma Bunton from Walt Disney World, and Jesse Palmer from Disneyland, with guest co-hosts Marsai Martin and [...]
