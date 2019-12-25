2 Chainz, Yung Miami, Gucci Mane, Offset, Ludacris, Cam’ron’s Mom + More Wish Everyone Merry Christmas: “Best Gifts I Ever Got”

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

The hip-hop community is celebrating Christmas 2019 to the fullest. Everyone from Migos’ Offset and Fabolous to City Girls’ Yung Miami and 2 Chainz have let fans into how their turning up on X-Mas. Watch and comment below!



