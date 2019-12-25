Global  

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring the Kids to Christmas Day Service with The Queen!

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Kate Middleton and Prince William walk alongside two of their children while heading to Christmas Day Church Service on Wednesday (December 25) at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King’s Lynn, England. The royals were joined by their kids Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, for the first time at [...]
News video: The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service 02:04

 The Queen and the Royal Family arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas day service. Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at...

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen [Video]George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old..

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring the Kids to Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas Lunch

It's time for Queen Elizabeth's annual pre-Christmas luncheon! The holiday gathering took place at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Of course, several...
Prince Louis Steals the Show in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Family Christmas Card

Season's greetings from the Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Prince William are spreading joy and cheer across the U.K. with their adorable family photo. The...
