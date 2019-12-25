Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring the Kids to Christmas Day Service with The Queen!

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Kate Middleton and Prince William walk alongside two of their children while heading to Christmas Day Church Service on Wednesday (December 25) at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King’s Lynn, England. The royals were joined by their kids Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, for the first time at [...] 👓 View full article

