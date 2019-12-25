Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Merry Christmas: SRK blows kisses to fans

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
While the Kapoor clan gathered together for their traditional Christmas lunch in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan also got papped around the city. The superstar was snapped outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's residence in Mumbai and he stopped and even waved at the ocean of fans that had surrounded him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FC Santa Claus, The world's favourite Christmas Team | Oddballs [Video]FC Santa Claus, The world's favourite Christmas Team | Oddballs

Sausages & Caviar's new series Oddballs starts with the guys travelling to Lapland to meet and play against FC Santa Claus. The guys also get their Christmas fix...Check out our new website:..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 09:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deepika-Ranveer's adorable Christmas post

Bollywood celebrities have been wishing fans #MerryChristmas on social media and here’s Deepika Padukone giving the festive occasion a quirky touch. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

karthik_sayz

Bunny❗SRK❗ Shah Rukh Khan blows kisses to fans and wishes them 'Merry Christmas'; view pictures https://t.co/eukuykqhvy https://t.co/9giriCu1vK 27 minutes ago

PretyGrlAmari

Amari {BDB RP} @ShadowsTwins (Blows kisses back) Love you too. Merry Christmas!! 2 hours ago

HornyKristal

Kristal_i$_Horny MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU ALL I can't believe we made it this far and thank you for all the follows and likes and re t… https://t.co/J17ZbAk1Qx 10 hours ago

dalildevil

Venessa #Legacy @IHateBanshees @SamSoGetThis Merry Christmas you two. *blows kisses* 14 hours ago

OnlyPixie

𝘈𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘊𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯 And Merry Christmas to you, Maddie! Thanks! [blows kisses] https://t.co/v6ynQOKapH 17 hours ago

Miki_7heaven

🎂🎄Holiday Miki🎄🎂 @RonyaValentine Merry Christmas Ronya! Have a fun and joy time with the family!!! *blows you kisses* Stay safe and party til you drop! 1 day ago

InstaDerek

Derek Wood It is simply ADORABLE how Fox News conservatives think we get pissed off about the phrase “merry Christmas.” I’m no… https://t.co/FJmlgQrlqu 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.