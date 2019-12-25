Deepika-Ranveer's adorable Christmas post

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Bollywood celebrities have been wishing fans #MerryChristmas on social media and here's Deepika Padukone giving the festive occasion a quirky touch. The actress shared a love-filled picture with hubby Ranveer Singh, as they posed in red in front of a Christmas tree, however it was the caption which got us laughing out loud. Deepika shared, "Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!". The actress went on to tag sister Anisha Padukone and her friends Sneha Ramachander, Divya Narayan, Malvika Nayak, Nikhil Sosale and Ranveer Singh as part of her 'company'. Ranveer was quick to reply on her post, "All I want for Christmas". Fans flooded Deepika Padukone's post with a lot of love.


