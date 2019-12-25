Global  

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show During Their First-Ever Royal Christmas Walk

E! Online Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the gifts that keep on giving. On Christmas morning, for the first time ever, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, took part in the royal family's...
News video: George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen 00:53

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand...

