Watch: Jacquees Gives Santa Claus The Night Off In New FYB CHRISTMAS Video
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () R&B singer Jacquees is winning the winter holiday season. The music entertainer has come through with his new “FYB Christmas” video bringing toys and presents to kids. Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Jacquees Gives Santa Claus The Night Off In New FYB CHRISTMAS Video appeared first on .
There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman started a Christmas Eve book tradition with her family 30 years ago, and she joins us to discuss how...