'White Christmas': A Holiday Concert With Rosemary Clooney

NPR Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
To celebrate Christmas, Fresh Air listens back to a concert given by the late singer and actress on Feb. 11, 1997. Clooney spoke about her childhood and working with Bing Crosby and Billy Strayhorn.
