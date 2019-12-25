'White Christmas': A Holiday Concert With Rosemary Clooney
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () To celebrate Christmas, Fresh Air listens back to a concert given by the late singer and actress on Feb. 11, 1997. Clooney spoke about her childhood and working with Bing Crosby and Billy Strayhorn.
These musicians are giving some love to a special instrument that normally stays out of the spotlight. We go to the Kimmel Center in Center City, Philadelphia, to hear the result of 100 tubists coming as strangers and performing as family. Conductor Jay Krush takes these musicians under his tutelage...
