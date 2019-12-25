Global  

Billie Lourd Wishes Merry Christmas to Those Who Lost a Loved One

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Billie Lourd is sending a touching message to everyone who has lost a loved one and is missing them during the holiday season. The 27-year-old actress is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, who passed away within days of each other three years ago. “Happy holidays! [...]
