'Friends' and 'September' Songwriter Allee Willis Dies at 72

Billboard.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Allee Willis, the prolific songwriter known for penning Friends theme song "I'll Be There For You" and Earth, Wind & Fire's...
'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after...
Allee Willis death: Grammy-winning songwriter behind Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September' and the 'Friends' theme dies, aged 72

Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for her work on hits by artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, The Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield
