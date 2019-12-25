Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Are Twinning During Night Out!

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava had a girls’ night out! The 43-year-old actress and her 20-year-old daughter posed for a cute photo together before hitting the town. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon Reese took to her Instagram to share the cute snap where they look like total twins! “Girls night [...] 👓 View full article

