Friends theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. She was 72. Animator and producer Prudence Fenton, who is described by a family friend as Willis' "partner and soulmate", is reportedly "in total shock" after the sudden death of...
