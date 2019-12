Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

TV stars Jennifer Winget and Erica Fernandes were all in a mood to spread Christmas cheer and soak in the festive spirit on Wednesday. "My wish for everyone is to enjoy the holidays and may they be filled with peace, warmth, love and light with the ones you love around. My advice would be to forget about any calories and indulge... 👓 View full article