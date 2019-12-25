Global  

On the account of 10th anniversary of 3 Idiots, fans trend #FilmOfTheCentury

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The iconic film of lifetime Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots marks its 10th year anniversary on Wednesday. Fans across the nation are excited over the film’s completion of 10 years and still relevant to many. On the account of 10th year anniversary fans trend the #FilmOfTheYear which states that 3 Idiots was the film beyond...
