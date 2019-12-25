On the account of 10th anniversary of 3 Idiots, fans trend #FilmOfTheCentury
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () The iconic film of lifetime Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots marks its 10th year anniversary on Wednesday. Fans across the nation are excited over the film’s completion of 10 years and still relevant to many. On the account of 10th year anniversary fans trend the #FilmOfTheYear which states that 3 Idiots was the film beyond...
REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..
REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..