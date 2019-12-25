Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.



"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told eonline.com.



"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was... 👓 View full article

