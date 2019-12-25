Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement
|
|
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.
"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told eonline.com.
"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal
Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal She has seemingly referenced her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth as she responded to a romantic request from magician The Most..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this