Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.

"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source told eonline.com.

"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was...
News video: Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song 00:53

 Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly worked out the details regarding their divorce.
