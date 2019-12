Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashmi Desai's former husband and Super 30 actor Nandish Sandhu is celebrating his birthday on Christmas Day. Rashmi and Nandish met on the sets of Uttaran and, according to amarujala.com, the two dated for a while before tying the knot in 2012. A year later, news about them having troubles in their... 👓 View full article