Kevin Spacey relives House Of Cards avatar in Christms video

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Actor Kevin Spacey has channelled his "House Of Cards" character Frank Underwood in a Christmas video.

In the one-minute video, posted to the controversial actor's YouTube account on Tuesday, Spacey seemingly adopts the Southern accent of his former "House Of Cards" character, the villainous Frank Underwood, reports...
News video: Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video 00:33

 (CNN) Kevin Spacey has released a second "House of Cards" inspired holiday video, featuring himself in front of a fire place talking about being under attack. His message follows last year's Christmas Eve address, which saw Spacey seemingly defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations....

Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character [Video]Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

Kevin Spacey appeared in a cryptic minute-long video posted to YouTube as his character from the Netflix series &quot;House of Cards,&quot; wishing viewers a Merry Christmas.

Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video [Video]Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video

Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has posted a unique Christmas message. The star faces claims of sexual assault against him.

Kevin Spacey relives 'House Of Cards' avatar in Xmas video

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Kevin Spacey has channelled his "House Of Cards" character Frank Underwood in a Christmas video.
‘Can He Be Serious? I’m Dead Serious’: Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video

For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve. “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the...
