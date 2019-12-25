Global  

Prabhas instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prabhas instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next?In September, there was news about Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. It was said that the Telugu filmmaker was in talks with Kapoor for his dark crime thriller, tentatively titled Devil. Now, the latest buzz is that Prabhas has been roped in instead of Kapoor.

Though there is no...
