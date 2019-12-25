Chris Hemsworth: I am going to take some time off now

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family. The 36-year-old 'Thor' star, who has kids, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, said he just wants to live in the moment.



''I'm going to take... 👓 View full article

