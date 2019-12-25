Chris Hemsworth: I am going to take some time off now
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () 'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family. The 36-year-old 'Thor' star, who has kids, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, said he just wants to live in the moment.
A Newark ordinance now prohibits landlords from accepting a year's worth of rent up-front. Under New York City's Special One-Time Assistance program, or SOTA, landlords are paid the first year of rent..