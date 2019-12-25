Bebo's bash, Kapoor clan pic, DeepVeer's pic Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Inside pictures: Kareena's Christmas bash, entire Kapoor clan came together, Deepika-Ranveer's Christmas photo, SRK blows kisses to fans 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this