GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski: I’m ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell Vowing ‘Total’ Impeachment Coordination With White House

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Alaska Senator *Lisa Murkowski* (R) has objected to Majority Leader *Mitch McConnell's* promise of "total coordination" with the White House when the Senate holds trial on President *Donald Trump's* impeachment.
News video: Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment 00:42

 Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense. According to Politico, the Alaska Republican said in a recent interview, “In fairness,...

Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment Fight [Video]Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment Fight

Sen. Schumer is demanding more documents from the White House before a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump.

GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell impeachment remark

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was disturbed to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersWorldNewsDenver Post

Trump: I take zero responsibility for impeachment

President Donald Trump is blasting the House articles of impeachment, both to reporters at the White House and in a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters

