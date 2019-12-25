ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Dies On His 34th Birthday

WTTE FOX 28 ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34. https://t.co/Y97sTzzNBk 51 seconds ago

another one RT @CP24: ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies Christmas Eve, on his 34th birthday https://t.co/4DjROshC3H https://t.co/26bQr… 56 seconds ago

Nightline Edward Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to the sports netwo… https://t.co/ePMYffQaOm 2 minutes ago

Desert Gator RT @ClowESPN: Lot of tears went into writing this with colleague @aadelsonESPN. There are those people in our lives who touch our hearts, b… 4 minutes ago

sierra kate deciduous RT @profamirattaran: This is where the market gets you: healthy 34 year olds dying of pneumonia, because today’s antibiotics just don’t wor… 5 minutes ago

Mary Ann B RT @ABC: Edward Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to the sports network. https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG ! RT @DewsNewz: Does anyone know if ESPN mandates flu shots? ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff, 34, dies following pneumonia battle https://t.co… 15 minutes ago