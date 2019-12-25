Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Dies On His 34th Birthday

E! Online Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The sports world is mourning the loss of one of its own. ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Tuesday, his 34th birthday."We are very sorry to have to share the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, 34, dies on birthday

Edward Aschoff began his career at ESPN as an SEC reporter for ESPN.com in 2011, before taking on a more expanded role for the network in 2017.
USATODAY.com

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34. https://t.co/Y97sTzzNBk 51 seconds ago

Howidame

another one RT @CP24: ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies Christmas Eve, on his 34th birthday https://t.co/4DjROshC3H https://t.co/26bQr… 56 seconds ago

Nightline

Nightline Edward Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to the sports netwo… https://t.co/ePMYffQaOm 2 minutes ago

GatorDesert

Desert Gator RT @ClowESPN: Lot of tears went into writing this with colleague @aadelsonESPN. There are those people in our lives who touch our hearts, b… 4 minutes ago

SierraDeciduous

sierra kate deciduous RT @profamirattaran: This is where the market gets you: healthy 34 year olds dying of pneumonia, because today’s antibiotics just don’t wor… 5 minutes ago

mabryant4

Mary Ann B RT @ABC: Edward Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to the sports network. https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

2029itstarts

PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG ! RT @DewsNewz: Does anyone know if ESPN mandates flu shots? ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff, 34, dies following pneumonia battle https://t.co… 15 minutes ago

lbridges1212

(((@peacebw/u🆘️))) RT @darrellclick: This story shows how quickly our spirit passes from our existance. I try to live today like it is my last day on Earth. T… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.