Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas Day

SOHH Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas DayGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West has kept his word on dropping new music on Christmas. The hip-hop heavyweight has decided to celebrate the birth of Christ by dropping his new Jesus Is Born album to the masses. After mounted anticipation, Ye came through on the big release Wednesday afternoon. Prior to arriving online, speculation developed about […]

The post Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas Day appeared first on .
