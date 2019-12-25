Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift Talks About That 'Christmas Lights' Lyric & Why It Was Almost Different

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
There’s a lyric on Taylor Swift‘s Lover album, specifically in the title song, that had some fans confused and now she is opening up about it… coincidentally just in time for Christmas. The 30-year-old singer opens the song by singing, “We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January.” The interviewer for the New York [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

12 Daves of Christmas: Lights In Review [Video]12 Daves of Christmas: Lights In Review

Dave takes a look back at some of the amazing light displays featured in the 2019 12 Daves of Christmas.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:46Published

Christmas Eve on 34th Street [Video]Christmas Eve on 34th Street

What better place to get you into the Christmas Spirit than the 34th Street lights in Hampden? It was pretty packed on Tuesday night with families enjoying the lights and the time together.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Plants 'Christmas Tree Farm' on Hot 100 & Adult Contemporary Chart

Taylor Swift's new holiday single, "Christmas Tree Farm," takes root in the top 10 of Billboard's Adult Contemporary radio airplay...
Billboard.com

Taylor Swift Explains the 'Lover' Lyric That Had Fans Confused

Taylor Swift is opening up about the making of her song “Lover” from the album of the same name… and she explained that one lyric that had fans confused....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila Taylor Swift Talks About That 'Christmas Lights' Lyric & Why It Was Almost Different https://t.co/G1D1ReBV5y via @JustJaredJr 1 hour ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Taylor Swift Talks About That 'Christmas Lights' Lyric & Why It Was Almost Different https://t.co/66eLFn0KN6 via @JustJaredJr 2 hours ago

taylorx_swift_x

Taylor Swift News RT @TSwiftNZ: 🎧 | @nprmusic: Taylor Swift talks to @nprmusic’s Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton about her memories of growing up on a #Christmas… 3 hours ago

bird_bird_kuma

BirdKuma RT @justjaredjr: Taylor Swift is opening up about one of the most-talked about lyrics from her new album! https://t.co/Z6OQzuLHpf 5 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Taylor Swift is opening up about one of the most-talked about lyrics from her new album! https://t.co/Z6OQzuLHpf 5 hours ago

DewaSwift

doing whatever the hell i want RT @TSwiftNewsLA: “Taylor Swift talks to NPR’s Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton about her memories of growing up on Christmas tree farm” https:… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.