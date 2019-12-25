Global  

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Holiday Plans with Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ryan Seacrest is opening up about his Christmas plans! The 44-year-old TV personality revealed in a new interview with People what he will be doing for the holidays this year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest “I’ll be with my whole family,” Ryan shared. “We’ll be in Los Angeles, and we’ll spend [...]
