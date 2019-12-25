Global  

Video: Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri Ore'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked in several films like 'Welcome', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Namastey London' and more. The duo is one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. Now, they are all set to reunite with Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'.
News video: Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral

Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral 00:45

 A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song "Teri ore" has gone viral. Akshay and Katrina played Santa Clause for kids on Christmas. The actors gifted kids with a beautiful present, and the most special gift had to be the two stars dancing to the beat...

Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song "Teri ore" has gone viral.
