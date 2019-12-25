Martin Scorsese's Daughter Wrapped His Christmas Presents with Marvel Wrapping Paper After He Slammed the Franchise
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Martin Scorsese‘s daughter Francesca is totally trolling him on Christmas! You might remember that Martin recently said that Marvel movies are “not cinema” and his comments ignited a lot of discussion about whether superhero movies were worthy of awards. Well, Francesca decided to troll her dad by wrapping all of his Christmas presents in Marvel [...]
