GOP Congressman Celebrates Christmas With Video of Hillary Clinton Getting Struck By a Heavy Light Fixture

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spent Christmas Eve celebrating a video of a lighting rig falling on former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton during a 1992 interview with 60 Minutes. “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas” posted Gosar on Twitter, Tuesday, along with a Christmas present emoji and a clip of the rig […]
Chelsea Clinton responds to Republican congressman's Christmas tweet about her parents

Chelsea Clinton responded to a video Republican Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted of her parents, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.
USATODAY.com


