Trump Tweets About California Homelessness, Threatens to Intervene if Gov. Newsom ‘Can’t Fix Problem’
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to get the federal government involved in “taking care of the homeless population in California” if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom “can’t fix the problem” soon. In response to a video of Newsom criticizing the Trump administration for failing to solve homelessness, President Trump posted on Twitter, “Governor Gavin N […]
Governor Gavin Newsom met with local leaders and experts in Bakersfield Thursday afternoon to discuss ways to combat the growing homeless crisis. Newsom announced an additional $35 million in emergency..