MAGA and Conservatives Troll Biden Family Christmas Photo on Twitter: ‘Where’s Hunter?’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
When former Vice President Joe Biden shared a famihttps://www.mediaite.com/?p=5120732&preview=truely photo and holiday message on Christmas Day, it spawned a briefly trending topic as hundreds of users asked the question “Where’s Hunter?” by reply or retweet. The President favors Hunter Biden being called to testify before the Senate over his work in Ukraine, though Democrats and […]
News video: This Christmas Family Photo Went Viral For A Beautiful Reason

This Christmas Family Photo Went Viral For A Beautiful Reason 02:51

 This Christmas Family Photo Went Viral For A Beautiful Reason

Newlyweds Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Adorable Family Photo on Christmas Eve!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma just tied the knot days ago and now they are spending their first Christmas together as a married couple! The 32-year-old actress...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Kardashian and Jenner family may nix annual Christmas card photo shoot in 2019

The Kardashian and Jenner family may be ending their long tradition of sharing a Christmas card photo in 2019. 
FOXNews.com

summer7570

spring MAGA and Conservatives Troll Biden Family Christmas Photo on Twitter: ‘Where’s Hunter?’ #SmartNews Really..anyone… https://t.co/QEFAF2mqKh 37 minutes ago

Ziggie_zaggie

💙Zig Here💙I resist how I want to resist MARRIED. RT @Mediaite: MAGA and Conservatives Troll Biden Family Christmas Photo on Twitter: 'Where's Hunter?' https://t.co/sKnHGWsAgO 1 hour ago

Newsenm

ENM News When former Vice President Joe Biden shared a famihttps://www.mediaite.com/?p=5120732&preview=truely photo and holi… https://t.co/3k60LJqCD8 1 hour ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 When former Vice President Joe #Biden shared a famihttps://www.mediaite.com/?p=5120732&preview=truely #Photo and ho… https://t.co/rXReNlzinj 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite MAGA and Conservatives Troll Biden Family Christmas Photo on Twitter: 'Where's Hunter?' https://t.co/sKnHGWsAgO 1 hour ago

