Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"Friends" theme song writer Allee Willis dies at 72

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Songwriter Allee Willis has died in Los Angeles. Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful characters who brought a lot of joy to the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis 00:27

 Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Friends theme song writer Allee Willis dead at 72

Allee Willis, a Detroit-born writer whose musical works included The Color Purple on Broadway as well as the theme song from the TV show Friends, and Earth, Wind...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOXNews.comSifySeattle TimesBBC News

Allee Willis, ‘Friends’ Theme and ‘September’ Songwriter, Dies at 72

Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colorful figures and a musician whose eclectic credits as a writer and co-writer included Earth, Wind & Fire’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBBC News

Tweets about this

ABC12WJRT

ABC12WJRT Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind and Fire. Willis was known for 'Boogie Wonderland'… https://t.co/0fxViL9nMk 4 minutes ago

edwardslea2008

Leanne Edwards RT @DMRegister: Willis was known for writing Earth, Wind & Fire hits, including "September," and later the "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be T… 12 minutes ago

WNDU

WNDU The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song as well as Earth, Wind and Fire's "September" died Tuesday. Alle… https://t.co/QrWJtGKezK 12 minutes ago

kfvsnews

KFVS News She also was a two-time Grammy winner, for "The Color Purple" as best musical theater album in 2016. <<<https://t.co/HYZnjX61CA 14 minutes ago

capttere

Tere Negus 'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/zLXCtBULFq via @TMZ 15 minutes ago

MilitaryCon_

Chris Miller DMRegister: Willis was known for writing Earth, Wind & Fire hits, including "September," and later the "Friends" th… https://t.co/i72Pmoc2te 26 minutes ago

s_kondoh

kondo RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Friends theme songwriter dies aged 72 https://t.co/Ro6KfwqoHT https://t.co/s1gxmmLY5p 26 minutes ago

trustnoonekdp

Kelly Poulin RT @CBSNews: Allee Willis, writer of the "Friends" theme song, has died at 72 https://t.co/itGV1AcNal https://t.co/SDAaxB3WF9 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.