"Friends" theme song writer Allee Willis dies at 72

Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.
Allee Willis, a Detroit-born writer whose musical works included The Color Purple on Broadway as well as the theme song from the TV show Friends, and Earth, Wind... CBC.ca Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Sify •Seattle Times •BBC News
Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colorful figures and a musician whose eclectic credits as a writer and co-writer included Earth, Wind & Fire’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com •BBC News
Tweets about this
ABC12WJRT Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind and Fire. Willis was known for 'Boogie Wonderland'… https://t.co/0fxViL9nMk 4 minutes ago
Leanne Edwards RT @DMRegister: Willis was known for writing Earth, Wind & Fire hits, including "September," and later the "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be T… 12 minutes ago
WNDU The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song as well as Earth, Wind and Fire's "September" died Tuesday. Alle… https://t.co/QrWJtGKezK 12 minutes ago
KFVS News She also was a two-time Grammy winner, for "The Color Purple" as best musical theater album in 2016. <<<https://t.co/HYZnjX61CA 14 minutes ago
Tere Negus 'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/zLXCtBULFq via @TMZ15 minutes ago
Chris Miller DMRegister: Willis was known for writing Earth, Wind & Fire hits, including "September," and later the "Friends" th… https://t.co/i72Pmoc2te 26 minutes ago
kondo RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Friends theme songwriter dies aged 72 https://t.co/Ro6KfwqoHT https://t.co/s1gxmmLY5p 26 minutes ago
Kelly Poulin RT @CBSNews: Allee Willis, writer of the "Friends" theme song, has died at 72 https://t.co/itGV1AcNal https://t.co/SDAaxB3WF9 31 minutes ago