Riverdale's Madchen Amick Gets Candid About the Death of Co-Star Luke Perry Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Mädchen Amick is on the cover of Mr. Warburton Magazine, out now. Here’s what the 49-year-old Riverdale star had to say… On the passing of co-star Luke Perry: “Luke and I were real friends. I still reach for my phone every time I land back in Vancouver to go to dinner. He was my first [...] 👓 View full article

