Gabourey Sidibe Goes On An Adventurous Road Trip In 'Come As You Are' - Watch The First Trailer Now! Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

Gabourey Sibide and Grant Rosenmeyer star in the heartwarming new film, Come As You Are. The film centers on three young men with disabilities (Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel), who flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Gabourey plays Sam, a traveling [...] 👓 View full article

