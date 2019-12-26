Look: E-40 Still Has The Best Christmas Tree Of The Decade Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

West Coast rap legend E-40 knows there’s no competition when it comes to Christmas trees. The hip-hop veteran went online Wednesday to share an up-close look at his insane upside down X-Mas masterpiece. Look and comment below!



The post Look: E-40 Still Has The Best Christmas Tree Of The Decade appeared first on . West Coast rap legend E-40 knows there’s no competition when it comes to Christmas trees. The hip-hop veteran went online Wednesday to share an up-close look at his insane upside down X-Mas masterpiece. Look and comment below!The post Look: E-40 Still Has The Best Christmas Tree Of The Decade appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How to Grow Your Own Christmas Tree Christmas trees are not just the seasonal holiday icons that we adorn once every year.For growers and scientists like those at Michigan State University, researching and innovating the best methods to.. Credit: Internet Brands - Home Duration: 01:12Published 1 week ago Do You Have Christmas Tree Syndrome? Signs to Look For Did you know that live trees can cause an allergic reaction called Christmas tree syndrome? Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste tells you what symptoms to look out for! Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this