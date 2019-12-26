Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Meg Donnelly & Milo Manheim Take on The Best Friends Challenge - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim are proving they truly are the best of friends! The Zombies 2 co-stars played a round of the Best Friend Challenge to see just how well they know each other. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meg Donnelly During the game, Milo had to answer questions about Meg – [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Friends Recurring Characters [Video]Top 10 Best Friends Recurring Characters

The best Friends recurring characters never failed to steal the show.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:54Published

These Are the Best Qualities You Can Hope For In a Friend [Video]These Are the Best Qualities You Can Hope For In a Friend

We can all agree that sometimes friends can feel closer to us than family. They are our chosen family. And the reasons we pick these people to be in our lives is because they are awesome. But more..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dudinha17833362

Dudinha RT @etnow: It's officially spooky season, and that means all things scary. Watch #Zombies2 stars @ImMegDonnelly and @MiloManheim take on a… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.