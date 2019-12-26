Global  

Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Their Sweet Christmas Photos!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Justin Bieber shares a sweet moment with his wife Hailey Bieber while celebrating Christmas on Wednesday (December 25). The 25-year-old singer was also joined by his little cousin in the photo. The same day, Justin took to his social media page to share videos of himself singing holiday hits in the car while driving around [...]
