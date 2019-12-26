Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Their Sweet Christmas Photos!
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Justin Bieber shares a sweet moment with his wife Hailey Bieber while celebrating Christmas on Wednesday (December 25). The 25-year-old singer was also joined by his little cousin in the photo. The same day, Justin took to his social media page to share videos of himself singing holiday hits in the car while driving around [...]
Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.