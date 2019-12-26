Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Don't Need Mistletoe for Christmas Kisses! (Photo)

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:31Published 1 day ago Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions Colorado is a top family travel destination year-round, but during Christmas it is truly magical. Here are our top picks for the things to do with kids in Colorado: The Gaylord Rockies Resort becomes a.. Credit: Rich Media Exchange Duration: 03:38Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jennifer Lopez is Alex Rodriguez's 'Fly Girl'. Here's why! American pop star Jennifer Lopez has described herself as the 'Fly Girl' of her baseball champ fiance Alex Rodriguez during a date night recently. JLo, 50, and...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



Jennifer Lopez Bares Toned Abs at Gym with Alex Rodriguez! Jennifer Lopez is looking ripped! The 50-year-old entertainer bared her super toned abs in a crop top and high-waisted leggings as she arrived at the gym on...

Just Jared 4 days ago





Tweets about this