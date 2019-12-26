Global  

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Don't Need Mistletoe for Christmas Kisses! (Photo)

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending another Christmas together this year and they aren’t shy about showing their love to the world! The engaged couple took to Instagram to show off their Christmas kiss… and they didn’t need a mistletoe to make it happen. “Don’t need no mistletoe… 🎄♥️🎁 Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love [...]
