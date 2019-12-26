Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drake Addresses Relationships with Pusha-T & Kanye West in New Interview Released on Christmas

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A new, in-depth interview with Drake was released on Christmas Day and it’s basically a full-length movie with a run-time of 141 minutes! In the Rap Radar interview, the 33-year-old rapper addressed his relationships with Pusha-T and Kanye West, among other things. “I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person,” Drake said [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Letters to Santa Arrive at This New York City Apartment Every Year [Video]Letters to Santa Arrive at This New York City Apartment Every Year

For some reason hundreds of letters addressed to Santa arrive to a specific apartment in Midtown every year. The owner doesn't know why, but that didn't stop him from stepping into Kris Kringle's..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:42Published

Toys in lieu of flowers from funerals donated to veterans [Video]Toys in lieu of flowers from funerals donated to veterans

2,500 toys - that's how many Christmas gifts were collected for Operation Toy Soldier. Donations were collected by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home to offer veterans an opportunity to Christmas shop for..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West drops new album on Christmas: 'Jesus Is Born'

Kanye West dropped a new Christianity-themed album on Christmas Day titled, "Jesus Is Born."
FOXNews.com

Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas Day

Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas DayGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West has kept his word on dropping new music on Christmas. The hip-hop heavyweight has decided to celebrate the birth of Christ by...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

danicalifournia

d RT @JustJared: Drake just released an in-depth interview video that's 141 minutes long! https://t.co/CbIZ19GKWr 38 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Drake Addresses Relationships with Pusha-T & Kanye West in New Interview Released on Christmas: A new, in-depth int… https://t.co/tHMYZooGS4 47 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Drake just released an in-depth interview video that's 141 minutes long! https://t.co/CbIZ19GKWr 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.