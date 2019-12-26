Drake Addresses Relationships with Pusha-T & Kanye West in New Interview Released on Christmas
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () A new, in-depth interview with Drake was released on Christmas Day and it’s basically a full-length movie with a run-time of 141 minutes! In the Rap Radar interview, the 33-year-old rapper addressed his relationships with Pusha-T and Kanye West, among other things. “I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person,” Drake said [...]
2,500 toys - that's how many Christmas gifts were collected for Operation Toy Soldier. Donations were collected by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home to offer veterans an opportunity to Christmas shop for..