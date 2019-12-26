ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Lost Battle With Pneumonia on 34th Birthday

In his final Instagram post, the late reporter admitted that 'having pneumonia is pretty terrible,' but he was thankful that he had a fiancee who stayed by his side.



Recent related news from verified sources ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34 after battle with pneumonia Friends and fans are mourning an ESPN college football reporter who died on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday. Edward Aschoff had been battling pneumonia....

CBS News 2 hours ago



Edward Aschoff Dead - ESPN Reporter Dies at 34 Edward Aschoff has sadly passed away at the young age of 34. The ESPN college football reporter died on Tuesday (December 24), which happened to be his 34th...

Just Jared 2 days ago



