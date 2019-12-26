John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Kids Got a Christmas Surprise from Real-Life Santa Claus! (Video)
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprised their kids with a sighting of real-life Santa Claus on Christmas morning! You’ve gotta check out the video that Chrissy posted on her Instagram account, which shows their daughter Luna and a friend freaking out with excitement when they see Santa running by their window. “merry christmas to you [...]
We can all list movies that feature Santa Claus in them, but what about video games? Well, we put in the work and found five games that pay tribute to the man with a twinkle in his eye and ten reindeer by his side.