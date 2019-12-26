Global  

Chiyaan Vikram - Ajay Gnanamuthu's film titled Cobra!

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Produced by Viacom 18 and Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Vikram is said to be playing a dual role with multiple looks.
