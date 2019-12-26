Global  

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Had a Very Merry Christmas This Year!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving fans a peek inside their second Christmas together as a married couple! The 27-year-old singer and the 37-year-old singer both shared photos from their holiday celebrations on Wednesday (December 25). “Merry Christmas from us to you. 🎄❤️,” Nick captioned the photo on Instagram. With photos of them on [...]
News video: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate CHRISTMAS Together

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate CHRISTMAS Together 01:02

 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Christmas together. Watch the video to have a look at some of their moments together.

Nick and Priyanka in their cute family photos

For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Christmas 2019 was all about bonding with the family.
