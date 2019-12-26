Pic of Ash & Aaradhya celebrating Christmas Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

We recently got hold of pictures of a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Christmas celebrations with her daughter Aaradhya and it is simply the sweetest. In the pictures, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen posing for the camera in front of Aishwarya’s late father’s Krishnaraj Rai’s picture. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SaiKiran Reddy Annadi RT @etimes: Mother-daughter duo #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #AaradhyaBachchan pose together for Christmas https://t.co/FpAJww7bDd 2 hours ago ETimes Mother-daughter duo #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #AaradhyaBachchan pose together for Christmas https://t.co/FpAJww7bDd 3 hours ago