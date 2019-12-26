Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"Thank you!" - Beverley Knight's message

Express and Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
"Thank you, thank you, thank you!" – this was the message from vocal powerhouse Beverley Knight to dedicated fundraisers who have helped an urgent appeal from Acorns Children’s Hospice reach half a million pounds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health holds annual tree lighting [Video]Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health holds annual tree lighting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health held its annual tree lighting Monday.

Credit: WMGTPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.