Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BTS' Jimin Deletes Christmas Video Amid Juul Controversy

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
BTS member Jimin reportedly deleted a Christmas video that he posted on social media after fans noticed that another band member was allegedly seen with a Juul e-cigarette. The video was shared to BTS‘ official Twitter account and featured various clips of the group. Once the controversy over the Juul erupted on social media, the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a turkey farm allegedly shows the Government’s rules on slaughter being broken

Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a turkey farm allegedly shows the Government’s rules on slaughter being broken 02:42

 Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a turkey farm allegedly shows the Government's rules on slaughter being broken.The Animal Justice Project used hidden cameras inside Pastures Farm, Northants., to show how turkeys were killed before being sold at Christmas markets.Activists describe the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas [Video]Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas

CALABASAS, CA – Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi received a life-sized playhouse for Christmas this year. Produced: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:10Published

CHRISTMAS PRESENTS! Animals tear into packages at the Phoenix Zoo - ABC15 Digital [Video]CHRISTMAS PRESENTS! Animals tear into packages at the Phoenix Zoo - ABC15 Digital

These animals look like little kids on Christmas morning!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande, JoJo Siwa, Millie Bobby Brown & Many More Star In Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Anniversary Music Video

Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years of her hit Christmas tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You“! The singer got the help of so many famous faces to help...
Just Jared Jr

Drake Drops New Song 'War' - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Drake just surprised fans with an early Christmas gift – a brand new song called “War” and the video is here too! The 33-year-old rapper dropped the video...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JulianMauricio

Julian Mauricio RT @JustJared: BTS member Jimin deleted a Christmas video from social media due to controversy over a Juul e-cigarette https://t.co/K463yCT… 55 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com BTS member Jimin deleted a Christmas video from social media due to controversy over a Juul e-cigarette https://t.co/K463yCTx5P 59 minutes ago

inspiredpicture

Inspired Photos BTS' Jimin deletes Christmas video from Twitter after fans slam Taehyung for using e… https://t.co/DpgRd1sEWs 3 hours ago

laceysammy

soo l RT @kpopstarz: BTS Jimin Made A Christmas Video But Quickly Deletes It After Fans Commented On Taehyung Lying With An E-cigarette https://t… 6 hours ago

KDramaStars

KDramaStars #News BTS Jimin Made A Christmas Video But Quickly Deletes It After Fans Commented On Taehyung Lying With An E-ciga… https://t.co/MHAo7Ne4Ss 6 hours ago

kpopstarz

KpopStarz BTS Jimin Made A Christmas Video But Quickly Deletes It After Fans Commented On Taehyung Lying With An E-cigarette… https://t.co/gUOj1y8ILC 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.